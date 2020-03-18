Chargers bolster secondary by agreeing to deal with cornerback Chris Harris
Keenan Allen and Chris Harris Jr. have clashed often when sharing the same football field.
Through the magic of free agency, the two will now have to peacefully coexist in the same locker room.
The Chargers agreed to terms Wednesday with the accomplished slot cornerback, an All-Pro in 2016 and Pro Bowler four times. James Palmer of NFL Media reported it's a two-year, $20-million deal.
Allen, the team’s reigning Pro Bowl receiver, immediately endorsed the addition on social media and welcomed Harris as his “brother.”
That was quite a different tone from the one Allen struck during the 2019 season when, after struggling against Harris and the Denver Broncos, he posted, “Now, y’all know damn well that boy can’t hold my jockstrap. Stop it.”
Harris responded by noting how many times he’d “locked” Allen up over their careers.
“I don’t even know how many times I’ve shut him down,” Harris said. “There’s nothing to really talk about with him.”
Broncos Country......THANK YOU! It's been an amazing 9 years. I want to thank the entire Denver Broncos organization for believing in a young, undrafted kid from Oklahoma. Thank you to my teammates, coaches and trainers for helping to make me the Super Bowl Champion, 4X Pro Bowler I am today. Thank you to the beautiful city of Denver for being home to my family and baby girls. BIG thank you to all the broncos fans!! From Super Bowls to super lows, you always showed up and showed loved. It's hard to be leaving a city where we have created so many incredible memories but I am excited for a new beginning. -- Strap Harris ✌🏾
All this banter will no doubt be revisited when Harris officially joins the Chargers. He brings another top-level defender in a secondary that includes cornerback Casey Hayward.
Harris, 30, has 20 career interceptions and 518 combined tackles in a career that began when he signed with Denver as an undrafted free agent in 2011. He spent nine years with the Broncos.
Desmond King has been the Chargers’ primary slot corner but struggled in 2019 after being named to the Pro Bowl in 2018.