Chargers bolster secondary by agreeing to deal with cornerback Chris Harris

Former Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris agreed to a deal with the Chargers on Wednesday. (Dustin Bradford / Getty Images)

Keenan Allen and Chris Harris Jr. have clashed often when sharing the same football field.

Through the magic of free agency, the two will now have to peacefully coexist in the same locker room.

The Chargers agreed to terms Wednesday with the accomplished slot cornerback, an All-Pro in 2016 and Pro Bowler four times. James Palmer of NFL Media reported it's a two-year, $20-million deal.

Allen, the team’s reigning Pro Bowl receiver, immediately endorsed the addition on social media and welcomed Harris as his “brother.”

That was quite a different tone from the one Allen struck during the 2019 season when, after struggling against Harris and the Denver Broncos, he posted, “Now, y’all know damn well that boy can’t hold my jockstrap. Stop it.”

Harris responded by noting how many times he’d “locked” Allen up over their careers.

“I don’t even know how many times I’ve shut him down,” Harris said. “There’s nothing to really talk about with him.”

All this banter will no doubt be revisited when Harris officially joins the Chargers. He brings another top-level defender in a secondary that includes cornerback Casey Hayward.

Harris, 30, has 20 career interceptions and 518 combined tackles in a career that began when he signed with Denver as an undrafted free agent in 2011. He spent nine years with the Broncos.

Desmond King has been the Chargers’ primary slot corner but struggled in 2019 after being named to the Pro Bowl in 2018.