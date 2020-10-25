Chargers blow another big lead but this time bounce back to beat Jaguars

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert dives forward for a third-quarter touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers didn’t blow a 17-point second-quarter lead this time. It was only 16 points Sunday.

But, unlike against Tampa Bay and New Orleans, the Chargers rebounded to win, beating Jacksonville 39-29 at SoFi Stadium behind the latest sterling game from quarterback Justin Herbert.

The rookie finished 27 of 43 for 347 yards and three touchdowns. He also led the Chargers in rushing with 66 yards on nine carries and scored a touchdown on the ground.

Herbert’s 66 yards set a franchise record for rushing yards by a quarterback.

Keenan Allen led the receivers with 10 catches for 125 yards as the Chargers stopped their four-game losing streak and improved to 2-4.

In their previous two games, the Chargers lost to the Buccaneers and the Saints after opening 17-point leads in the first half.

They were up 16-0 over the Jaguars early in the second quarter before giving it all back and then some.

Jacksonville took leads of 21-16 and 29-22 in the third quarter before Herbert led the Chargers back.

His second-half highlights included a 70-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Guyton and a 26-yard scoring connection with Virgil Green.

Herbert’s five-yard touchdown run put the Chargers up for good with five seconds remaining in the third quarter.

The Chargers sacked Jacksonville’s Gardner Minshew five times and special teams produced the game’s only turnover as backup defensive back Tevaughn Campbell forced a fumble on a kick return.

Jacksonville’s first complete pass and first down didn't come until nearly five minutes into the second quarter.

Until hitting DJ Chark for a 26-yard gain, Minshew had fewer passing yards than Easton Stick, the Chargers backup who entered the game for two snaps in the first quarter.

With their defense dominating, the Chargers scored the first 16 points of the game.

Michael Badgley finished their first possession with a 35-yard field goal.

Rookie Joe Reed scored on a seven-yard run late in the first quarter for his first career touchdown. The versatile Reed, who can play running back and wide receiver, had been inactive the previous two games.

The Chargers’ second touchdown came when Herbert hit tight end Donald Parham Jr. for a 22-yard score early in the second quarter. The catch was the second of Parham’s career and also his second for a touchdown.

But up 16-0, the Chargers surrendered 21 consecutive points in a parade of missed tackles and blown assignments.

Jacksonville’s James Robinson had two touchdowns to make it 16-14 at the half. Then, after the Chargers offense went three-and-out to start the third quarter, the Jaguars scored on a blocked punt, with Daniel Thomas returning the block 16 yards for the touchdown.







