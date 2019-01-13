Chargers blame bus delay on Patriots . . . but the culprits were L.A.'s owners originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

FOXBORO -- The Patriots were in the minds of the Chargers before they even got off the buses. Literally.

The convoy of Chargers buses -- one of which was carrying quarterback Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles coaches -- was delayed entry into Gillette Stadium Sunday morning because the Chargers owners were slow to unload their SUVs in front of them.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As a result, when the buses finally did pull into the unloading area steps from the visitor's locker room, there was irritation at the delay. Members of the Chargers entourage accused Gillette Stadium personnel of "F****** our bus!"

The Chargers bus with Rivers and Coach was blocked from pulling into stadium. LA guy gets off bus and started yelling at security to stop F****ng our bus. Ironically it was vehicles dropping off Chargers owners blocking their own bus from pulling in! pic.twitter.com/82OANUT2di — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) January 13, 2019

While that would be an impressive feat, neither the Patriots nor the stadium staff could take credit/blame for it.

According to an observer, the players were set straight on the real cause for the several-minute delay and then reconfigured their irritation accordingly.

It's never a surprise when a logistical challenge at Foxboro gets attributed to the Patriots "f******" with their opponents.

Story continues

From Mike Tomlin's 2015 accusations that the Patriots jammed the Steelers headsets to paranoia about bugging, locker room spies, garbage can pickers and warm Gatorade, the perception is that the Patriots will do anything to visiting teams from inconveniencing to flat-out cheating.

The Chargers woke up expecting myth to be reality and responded accordingly.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE





