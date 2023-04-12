Chargers’ biggest position needs ahead of 2023 NFL draft

With most of free agency in the rearview, the attention has turned to the quickly approaching 2023 NFL draft.

The Chargers addressed some of their positional needs via free agency by signing Eric Kendricks and the bulk by retaining some of their own players. However, there is still more work to be done this offseason.

With the draft a little over two weeks away, here are the positions that Los Angeles needs to hone in on.

Wide receiver

The tandem of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams returns after injury-hampered seasons. When they weren’t on the field, their absences were felt significantly. Joshua Palmer made strides from his rookie to sophomore season, enough to warrant a more prominent role in Year 3. However, the Chargers need speed at receiver, and they must address it to create more explosive plays in the passing game, something they lacked this past season, and get the most out of Justin Herbert’s cannon of an arm.

Tight end

Gerald Everett supplied the offense with a consistent piece in the passing game, finishing with career-highs in receptions (55) and receiving yards (555). But the other guys in the tight end room were mostly absent. Donald Parham appeared in six games after dealing with a hamstring injury he sustained in training camp and a concussion. Tre’ McKitty was drafted in 2021 as an in-line blocker, but he was underwhelming in that department and did not offer much value as a receiver. With Parham’s injury concerns looming and McKitty not developing into the player they were hoping, the Chargers would benefit from a complete player at the position to complement Everett in 2023 and take over as the No. 1 option when Everett hits the free agency market after the upcoming season.

Edge defender

Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack’s time on the field in their first year together was short-lived after Bosa sustained a groin injury that kept him out for most of the season. While Bosa was out, the pass-rush production from the position group took a dip. Looking ahead, Mack will be 32 when the 2023 season starts. Chris Rumph has not made much of an impact in his first two seasons to suggest he is ready to be counted on in an expanded role. In a pass-happy league, you need players to disrupt quarterbacks consistently. And that’s why the Chargers would benefit from another capable pass rusher.

Safety

Nasir Adderley called it quits, announcing his retirement. 2022 third-round pick JT Woods was taken with the idea of playing him as the deep safety to allow Derwin James to move all over the field. But that never came to fruition as Woods struggled as a tackler in the limited defensive snaps he played and was a non-factor defensively. As it stands, Alohi Gilman, who played well in 2022, is slated to be the starter alongside James. Nonetheless, they still need more talent in that positional room.

Cornerback

J.C. Jackson’s status is unknown, as he is still recovering from a ruptured patellar tendon in Week 7. So with Jackson out of the action, Michael Davis and Asante Samuel Jr. will be the starters on the outside. Ja’Sir Taylor is currently set to be the starting slot corner. Taylor showed promise as a rookie, but he also experienced growing pains. Additionally, Brandon Staley said last year that as long as he is the head coach, the Chargers will always be looking to add players to the positional room.

Interior offensive line

The Chargers released former left guard Matt Feiler. Taking his spot will be second-year Jamaree Salyer, who played really well in the absence of Trey Pipkins. They return Corey Linsley and Zion Johnson. Will Clapp was re-signed to back up Linsley. But they need more depth at guard to compete with Brenden Jaimes for the swing spot.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire