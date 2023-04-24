Chargers’ biggest needs entering 2023 NFL Draft

Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why it’s time for the Chargers to go all-in on offensive weapons in the 2023 NFL Draft to support Justin Herbert.

Video Transcript

MIKE FLORIO: Chargers made it to the playoffs last year before they flamed out, blowing that big lead against the Jaguars. They have the 21st overall pick. What do the Chargers need this year?

CHRIS SIMMS: I look at them in defense, Mike, and I go, they're pretty good. Like, what do you really need? Maybe another big guy in the middle, OK. So I'm not even like mess with defense here too much. That group there needs to just start to show up, and Bosa healthy, JC Jackson healthy, and just start doing what they're paid for there. I got, I got hope for that.

I think I go into the offense. Like, it's Herbert time, baby, like we talk about. Go all in. Push him in. Let's make it so dangerous to play against Justin Herbert. So that's where I go. Wide receiver, tight end, offense weapon. Maybe your man, Michael Mayer, there from Notre Dame. That would be awesome.

What about Zay Flowers from Boston College? I mean, he's another guy. Either way, they can go there. Keenan Allen getting up there in age. Mike Williams, a big receiver, he's got a little injuries here and there. So I think those are the two things I look at, Mike, tight end, receiver.

MIKE FLORIO: You've got to have weapons around your franchise quarterback.

CHRIS SIMMS: Yeah.

MIKE FLORIO: And Austin Ekeler, clearly in his final year with the team now, they got him undrafted. So you don't have to use 21 overall on a running back. You just do what you did with Austin Ekeler and you find a new Austin Ekeler once the draft is over. Easier said than done, but plenty of running backs out there.