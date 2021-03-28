Chargers get best player available, fill holes in Chad Reuter’s latest 4-round mock draft

The Chargers have some leeway heading into the NFL draft after addressing a few positional needs in free agency, but there are still some spots that need to be filled next month.

In NFL Media’s Chad Reuter’s latest four-round mock draft, he sees Los Angeles going the route of best player available in the first-round and solidifying their positions of need after.

In Round 1, L.A. takes former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

The selection of Smith would certainly be a luxury pick, given the fact that wide receiver isn’t as pressing of a need compared to the left tackle and cornerback positions. However, the thought of giving quarterback Justin Herbert a premiere play-maker might be too enticing to pass up on.

In Round 2, the Bolts take former Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell.

Even after re-signing Michael Davis, the team needs an outside corner opposite of him. Campbell, the 6-foot-2 and 185 pounder, is a physically gifted and reactive athlete with great length who possesses speed, excellent closing speed and instincts.

With their first selection in Round 3, the Chargers take former BYU offensive tackle Brady Christensen.

Christensen, Pro Football Focus’ top-ranked left tackle from 2020, has the pass blocking chops, run blocking prowess, athleticism and experience, which are all traits you want in a franchise player at the position.

With their second selection in Round 3, Los Angeles takes former Duke outside linebacker Chris Rumph II – finding a compliment to Uchenna Nwosu.

While he is undersized to NFL standards, Rumph is a naturally gifted pass rusher, with an excellent first step and great ability to get up the arc and out-leverage tackles, while also showing recognition skills against the run.

In Round 4, L.A. selects former Texas A&M defensive tackle Bobby Brown – adding more beef up front in the trenches.

Linval Joseph had a great season in 2020, but the Chargers could afford to add more pieces at the nose tackle position. Brown has quick hands and plenty of explosiveness and athleticism to make an impact as a key rotational interior pass rusher at the next level.