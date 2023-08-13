Chargers beat Rams, 34-17: Instant analysis of preseason loss

There were expected to be some growing pains and a steep learning curve for the Los Angeles Rams this summer because of how young the roster is. They looked like a young team on Saturday night against the Chargers, losing their preseason opener, 34-17.

The offense showed signs of consistency with Stetson Bennett under center, but the defense gave up way too many yards on the ground and the pass rush was almost non-existent in the first half. Even against the Chargers’ backups, the Rams struggled defensively despite some of the players they trotted out there projecting to be starters.

Los Angeles did hold out several expected starters beyond the big-name stars, leaving players such as Cobie Durant, Jordan Fuller, Ahkello Witherspoon and Joe Noteboom on the sidelines. But Michael Heocht, Byron Young, Russ Yeast, Quentin Lake, Steve Avila and Alaric Jackson all suited up for the Rams.

This was a good learning opportunity for the Rams as they try to sort out this inexperienced squad, giving Sean McVay plenty to point out in the film room as the team tries to improve in the coming weeks. They gave up more than 200 yards on the ground, allowed an 80-yard punt return touchdown and committed nine penalties for 111 yards.

Among the bright spots were Bennett, Zach Thomas, Puka Nacua, Tyler Johnson, Tanner Ingle and others, but it was a 17-point loss and there were far too many costly mistakes.

Final score: Chargers 34, Rams 17

3 stars of the game

No. 3 star: Puka Nacua – 3 catches, 32 yards, 1 TD

No. 2 star: Tyler Johnson – 5 catches, 70 yards

No. 1 star: Stetson Bennett – 17/29, 191 yards, 1 TD

Play of the game

What's next?

The Rams will take on the Raiders next Saturday night at SoFi Stadium, but before doing so, they’ll practice with Las Vegas this coming week. McVay puts a lot of value in joint practices so he’s looking forward to getting his players on the field with Josh McDaniels’ squad.

Kickoff next Saturday will be at 9 p.m. ET again.

