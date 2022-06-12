Chargers banking on Year 2 jump from Chris Rumph II

It doesn’t come around often for NFL players to hit the ground running as rookies. However, history has shown that most players make strides in their development from their first to second season.

For the Chargers, they are banking on an ascension from edge defender Chris Rumph II, who they drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

As a rookie, Rumph played 176 snaps, which he turned into 19 tackles, four quarterback pressures, two hits, and one sack.

Rumph showed flashes of athleticism, lateral quickness, and secondary effort and range. However, his lean frame and lack of play strength led to him being engulfed at the point of attack far more often than not.

That is why Rumph has made the point to get stronger and bigger this offseason.

“Chris has really approached this offseason in a great mindset,” defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill said of Rumph. “He’s obviously put on some weight. We asked him to put on the weight and he looks really good.

We knew that that was going to be a process, when he got here, of him just growing into his body and spending more time in the weight room. He’s been doing everything that we’ve asked him to do.

I know that he is going to have a huge jump, just by having those guys in the room ahead of him giving him some nuggets there.”

Entering the league, Rumph was 235 pounds but on the team’s website, he’s now listed as 244 pounds.

Heading into Year 2, Rumph will serve as a rotational rusher behind Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, while continuing to make the majority of his money on special teams.

With the additional weight and strength and the pressure packages with the personnel in place coupled with his athletic ability, look for there to be an uptick in production from Rumph.