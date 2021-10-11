Chargers’ Austin Ekeler compared to legendary running back

The Chargers beat the Browns to improve their record to 4-1 on Sunday, 47-42.

A vital player in Los Angeles’ win over Cleveland was running back Austin Ekeler, who had three total touchdowns, all of which came in the wild, high-scoring fourth quarter.

This season, the undrafted running back has been a key piece in offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi’s system. He is responsible for seven of the team’s touchdowns, which is tied with Titans RB Derrick Henry for the most.

“Austin’s one of those guys that’s the ultimate competitor,” head coach Brandon Staley said. “What you can do is activate him in the passing game and in the running game to give you an advantage depending on how people are playing you. I feel like he showcased both of those things.”

Ekeler’s latest performances highlighted his versatility, something that former Pro Bowl quarterback Trent Green has also noted.

Green, currently a color analyst for CBS Sports, competed with various versatile running backs throughout his professional career, including Brian Mitchell, Marshall Faulk, and Priest Holmes.

When asked which running back Ekeler most closely resembles, Green elaborated.

“I would probably compare him more to Priest,” Green said. “It is amazing how strong [Ekeler] is. His strength is incredible. Even though he is small in stature, he is a between-the-tackle kind of runner.

He is an excellent receiver out in space. I would compare him more to Priest, because Priest was similar in stature, did not have a problem going in between the tackles, was good out in space in the screen game and out wide.”

Holmes spent much of his career in Kansas City and earned three consecutive first-team All-Pro Selections. He is considered the engine of the Chiefs’ original high-power offense.

Green and Holmes led the Chiefs to a 13-3 record during the 2003 season. Holmes also won a Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2000 and was a 1,000-yard rusher for Baltimore in 1998.

The sky is the limit for the Chargers’ offense. Not only does the unit have a star quarterback in Justin Herbert, but it also possesses a slew of skill players, which includes the do-it-all playmaker with Ekeler.