Chargers' Austin Ekeler announces he will not play Sunday at Houston

Chargers coach Brandon Staley, left, will be without one of the team's top weapons, running back Austin Ekeler, on Sunday against the Texans. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Austin Ekeler announced on social media Saturday morning that he is out for the Chargers’ game Sunday at Houston.

The running back is one of 12 players on the team’s active roster on the COVID-19 reserve list entering the weekend.

Pro Bowl edge rusher Joey Bosa was ruled out earlier in the week after testing positive for COVID. So was reserve defensive back Kemon Hall.

The others on the list include Pro Bowl center Corey Linsley, defensive tackle Justin Jones, cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, wide receiver Jalen Guyton, quarterback Chase Daniel, kick returner Andre Roberts, defensive lineman Joe Gaziano, edge rusher Chris Rumph II and defensive back Trey Marshall.

The Chargers have until 1 p.m. Saturday to make roster moves in advance of their game against the Texans.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.