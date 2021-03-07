Chargers attain balance in Chad Reuter’s 4-round mock draft

NFL Media’s Chad Reuter released his latest four-round mock draft, where he sees the Chargers building around quarterback Justin Herbert with their first three picks and filling in the holes on the defensive side of the ball with their next two.

With their first-round selection, Los Angeles selects former Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater.

Slater is not the tallest or longest of offensive tackles, but he will be a solid starter at the next level. Not only will he help Justin Herbert’s development, but also open holes for Austin Ekeler and whomever else the Chargers line up in the backfield the next few years.

I feel like a broken record saying this but drafting Slater would be splash. Slater might be moved inside due to his lack of arm length, but he has the athletic skill set and overall technique to be an All-Pro blind-side protector in the NFL.

In Round 2, L.A. stays on the offensive side of the ball by selecting former Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth.

With Hunter Henry a pending free agent, the Bolts could be looking for his replacement if he signs with another team this offseason. Like Henry, Freiermuth is a versatile tight end to get the job done in the receiving and blocking department.

Pat Freiermuth is the #1 TE of 2021 Why? He's just as athletic as Pitts & Jordan but more physical and a better blocker. Remember how we all loved Hunter Bryant? Where was he drafted? He wasn't. Don't make same mistake twice. #Devy All The Time pic.twitter.com/9WpqCa5Fc1 — Brandon Lejeune (@DevyDeepDive) May 28, 2020

With their first selection of the third-round, the Chargers get an interior offensive lineman after finding their tackle of the future by drafting former Ohio State center Josh Myers.

Story continues

With Dan Feeney set to be a free agent, the team could be looking to upgrade at the position. Myers is a seasoned run blocker who possesses good intelligence, athletic traits, and effort to block in space effectively, while possessing good strength to anchor down vs bigger rushers.

Los Angeles uses their compensatory selection at the end of the third-round to address another need, drafting former Kentucky cornerback Kelvin Joseph. Joseph is an aggressive and physical corner who thrives in press coverage with his height, length and ball skills.

Top of screen: Kelvin Joseph, the really good. AA is outstanding. Doesn't overcommit to the jab and is able to drive back & close gap on stem. If he becomes consistent, sky is the limit with him. pic.twitter.com/91VX0EfVTD — Dalton Miller (@DaltonBMiller) March 1, 2021

Finally, with their fourth-round pick, L.A. takes former Oregon State outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr as a replacement to Melvin Ingram, who is currently a pending free agent.

Rashed’s pass-rush arsenal lacks variety, and his production is based more on effort and athleticism than technique. However, Rashed is only scratching the surface of his ability and shows the athleticism, coverage skills, competitive toughness, and physical traits to be a productive player in the NFL.