Chargers make another change at kicker

The Chargers have made yet another change at kicker.

Kicker Travis Coons has signed to the Chargers’ active roster and will kick for them tomorrow against the Browns, his agent announced on Twitter. Coons was signed to the Chargers’ practice squad this week after Nick Novak was injured on Thanksgiving. The Chargers initially said they expected Novak to be able to go on Sunday, but apparently Novak has been slower to recover than the Chargers hoped.

Coons played all 16 games for the Browns in 2015 and went 28-for-32 on field goals but hasn’t played in the NFL since. Now he’ll get a shot at kicking against his former team.

The Chargers started the season with YoungHoe Koo at kicker but cut him when he missed three of his first six attempts. He was replaced by Novak. Drew Kaser filled in for Novak on Thanksgiving, so counting Kaser, Coons will be the Chargers’ fourth kicker this season.