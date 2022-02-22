Chargers announce three additions to coaching staff

The Chargers announced three additions to head coach Brandon Staley’s coaching staff on Tuesday.

The team has hired offensive line coach Brendan Nugent, assistant special teams coach Chris Gould, and offensive assistant Mike Hiestand for the 2022 season.

Nugent replaces Frank Smith, who was hired as the new offensive coordinator for the Dolphins. He held the same position with the Saints in 2021 and spent the last five seasons in New Orleans.

Gould spent the last seven seasons with the Broncos and was their assistant special teams coach for the last five seasons. His brother Robbie is the longtime 49ers kicker.

Hiestand also comes to the Chargers from Denver. He was an assistant defensive line coach and assistant to the head coach last season.

