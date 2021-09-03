Chargers announce team captains for 2021 season

The Los Angeles Chargers have selected their leaders for the 2021 season.

The Chargers today announced their team captains for the upcoming season, which opens up on the road against The Washington Football Team.

Those selected were wide receiver Keenan Allen, edge defender Joey Bosa, running back Austin Ekeler, quarterback Justin Herbert, safety Derwin James, nose tackle Linval Joseph, center Corey Linsley and punter Ty Long.

Los Angeles’ season opener is on Sunday, Sept. 12 and will kickoff at 10:00 a.m. PT.