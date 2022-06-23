Chargers announce start date for 2022 training camp

The Chargers are less than three months from opening up regular season play against the Raiders. Before that, the team will spend a good chunk of time on their practice field, where players will fight for starting spots and a shot at the 53-man roster.

The NFL announced that the team’s rookies will return to Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA on July 19, with the veterans set to arrive a week later on July 26.

Below are the report dates for every team.