Chargers announce signing of Andre Roberts

Charean Williams
·1 min read
In this article:
The Texans cut returner Andre Roberts earlier this week. He found a home Thursday, officially signing with the Chargers.

The Chargers cut receiver K.J. Hill to make room for Roberts.

Roberts goes from the 1-5 Texans to the 4-2 Chargers.

Roberts averaged only 4.1 yards on eight punt returns and 21.4 yards on 18 kick returns with the Texans this season. He is on pace to average his fewest return yards on both punts and kickoffs since 2011.

He averaged 9.9 yards on 29 punt returns and 30.0 yards on 32 kickoff returns last year with Buffalo when he earned Pro Bowl honors.

The Chargers have used four kick returners in 2021, with Hill, Larry Rountree III, Nasir Adderley and Jalen Guyton all returning at least two kicks. Hill has averaged 6.8 yards on six punt returns.

Roberts, 33, entered the league in 2010 when the Cardinals drafted him in the third round. He’s played limited offensive snaps throughout his career.

He was on the field for only 26 of Houston’s offensive reps in 2021, making one catch for 35 yards. Roberts had four receptions for 34 yards last year for the Bills.

Chargers announce signing of Andre Roberts

