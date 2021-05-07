Chargers announce rookie jersey numbers for 2021 season

Gavino Borquez
The Chargers announced the jersey numbers for their 2021 rookie class on Thursday night.

Here’s a look at the first-year players and the numbers they will be sporting:

  • OT Rashawn Slater – 70

  • CB Asante Samuel, Jr. – 26

  • WR Josh Palmer – 5

  • TE Tre’ McKitty – 88

  • EDGE Chris Rumph II – 94

  • OT Brenden Jaimes – 64

  • LB Nick Niemann – 31

  • RB Larry Rountree III – 35

  • S Mark Webb – 29

