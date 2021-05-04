Chargers announce jersey number for OT Rashawn Slater

As offensive tackle Rashawn Slater takes a leap to the pros, the only thing that will change is the team logo and colors on his jersey.

The Chargers announced that Slater will be wearing No. 70, which is the same number he wore at Northwestern.

Slater, the team’s first-round pick in this year’s draft, will serve as quarterback Justin Herbert’s blindside blocker this upcoming season.

Los Angeles has yet to announce any of the other rookie’s numbers. But those should come trickling in soon.

