Chargers announce Jeff King has interviewed for G.M. opening

The Chargers met with another candidate for their General Manager position.

The team announced on Friday that they have completed an interview with Bears co-director of player personnel Jeff King. He is the eighth person to interview for the opening created by the in-season firing of Tom Telesco.

King was a 2006 fifth-round pick by Carolina and caught 156 passes for 1,323 yards and 12 touchdowns in an 108-game career that also included time with the Cardinals. He began a scouting career with the Bears in 2015 and took on his current position in 2022.

Interim G.M. JoJo Wooden, Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds, Saints assistant G.M. Jeff Ireland, Bills assistant director of player personnel Terrance Gray, Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham, Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz, and Giants assistant G.M. Brandon Brown are the other candidates in Los Angeles.