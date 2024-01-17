Chargers announce interview with Bengals OC Brian Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers are the latest team to announce the completion of an interview with Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan related to their head coach vacancy.

Those Chargers went 5-12 last season before firing Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco, seeking a fresh start around quarterback Justin Herbert.

Callahan already completed interviews with the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons and is still scheduled to meet with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday.

Given Callahan’s name revolving around a majority of the openings right now, it feels like the year the Bengals could need to make a change, likely to quarterback coach Dan Pitcher. Currently, Callahan is the NFL’s longest-tenured offensive coordinator.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire