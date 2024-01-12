Chargers announce head coaching interview with Patrick Graham

The Chargers have completed another head coaching interview.

The team announced that they interviewed Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on Thursday. They have also interviewed interim head coach Giff Smith and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore this week and they are scheduled to interview Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan early next week.

Graham joined the Raiders in 2022 and he has also had stints running defenses for the Giants and Chargers. He had a long run as an assistant with the Patriots — where he worked with former Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels — and also spent one season on the staff in Green Bay.

There's been no word of an interview with the Raiders for their head coaching vacancy, but a report this week indicated the team blocked an effort by another team to interview him for their defensive coordinator job.