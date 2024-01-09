Chargers announce head coach interview with Giff Smith

The Chargers have officially started their search for the team's next head coach.

Los Angeles announced on Tuesday that the organization has completed an interview with interim head coach Giff Smith for the full-time position.

Smith went 0-3 over the last few weeks of the season after taking over once Brandon Staley was fired. Smith has been with the Chargers since 2016. He was the team’s defensive line coach through the 2021 season before moving to outside linebackers in 2022.

Smith has also served as the Bills and Titans defensive line coach in the league. He previously coached at the college level from 1994-2009.

Los Angeles is also expected to interview offensive coordinator Kellen Moore from the 2023 staff.