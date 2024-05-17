Chargers announce Harbaugh Bowl with hilarious animation

As the annual release of the NFL schedule continues to become “a thing,” we’re seeing teams get more creative by the year.

Last year, the Tennessee Titans may have won this contest with their hysterical man-on-the-street style video showcasing the ignorance of bargoers on Broadway in Nashville.

Their “sequel” this year was very solid as well.

There was a lot of creativity all around the league this year, but the L.A. Chargers may have been the champs this time around with their Sims game-style animated video.

It even pays homage to the ’23 Titans video (in which a random person on Broadway referred to the Ravens as the “Baltimore Orioles”), which was deemed the most incredible schedule release video ever.

However, the best part pertains to the Harbaugh Bowl, or Harbowl, which takes place on Monday Night Football in week 12.

It depicts the Harbaugh brothers, as children, jumping on their beds in their shared room.

It then flashes forward to the present day, where Jim and John Harbaugh are now their current ages and engaged in a voracious pillow fight.

The level of detail on the Chargers’ schedule release video is amazing. While highlighting the Ravens matchup, check the Lamar Jackson tweet on the computer … pic.twitter.com/HUxnSKF2bI — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) May 16, 2024

Funny stuff indeed!

Note that the computer on John’s side of the room displays a tweet from Lamar Jackson that reads only “Johnny” on the screen.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire