Chargers announce guest pick announcer for Day 2 of 2024 NFL draft

Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft has become a chance for the league to showcase its past, present, and future, with a number of former and active players tapped from each team to present a draft pick on stage.

On Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network revealed the full list of guest announcers, which includes Saints TE/QB Taysom Hill and legendary Lions running back Barry Sanders.

For LA, both #37 and #69 overall are slated to be announced by Chargers Hall of Famer Rolf Benirschke, a kicker who played ten seasons for the team in San Diego.

Benirschke, a San Diego native who attended La Jolla High School, was a 12th-round pick by the Raiders in 1977 before being traded to the Chargers midway through his rookie season. In 1978, he discovered that he had ulcerative colitis, which prevented him from playing for two seasons while he had two surgeries to remove his large intestine.

In 1980, Benirschke returned to the Chargers, playing seven more seasons and ending his career as the team leader in points scored with 766. To date, Benirschke is fourth all-time in points scored for the franchise.

After his playing days concluded, Benirschke spent six months as the host of Wheel of Fortune in 1989 and is now active in charity work in the San Diego area. In 1997, he was named the 12th member of the Chargers Hall of Fame.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire