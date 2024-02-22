Chargers announce four additions to coaching staff

The Chargers announced four more additions to Jim Harbaugh's coaching staff on Thursday.

One of those additions was the previously reported hiring of former Chargers center Nick Hardwick as the team's assistant offensive line coach. Hardwick played 11 seasons and started 146 games for the Chargers after being selected in the third round in 2004.

Two other former NFL players are also joining Harbaugh's staff. Offensive assistant/quarterbacks Jonathan Goodwin played center for three seasons when Harbaugh coached the 49ers and he spent 13 years in the NFL as a player overall. Goodwin was part of the Saints' Super Bowl XLIV championship team.

Will Tukuafu played fullback and defensive line during his playing career, which included a stint as Goodwin's teammate with the 49ers in addition to a pair of tours with the Seahawks. He was on the Seahawks staff the last three years and will be an assistant defensive line coach for the Chargers.

The Chargers also announced that defensive assistant Mike Hiestand and offensive assistant Phil Serchia will return from last season's staff.