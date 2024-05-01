Chargers announce dates for 2024 rookie minicamp

All of the players the Chargers drafted and signed as undrafted free agents will take the practice field real soon, as they are set to hold their rookie minicamp from May 10-12.

NFL rookie minicamp dates for all 32 teams: pic.twitter.com/4QpZg1ZDcX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 1, 2024

This means that the towering 6-foot-9 Joe Alt will make his presence known along with the new wide receiver trio, which consists of Ladd McConkey, Brenden Rice, Cornelius Johnson, and potential starting linebacker Junior Colson.

This will also be the first opportunity for the undrafted free agents fighting for a roster spot to catch the attention of the coaching staff.

