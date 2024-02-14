Chargers announce 2024 coaching staff

The Chargers have announced the members of head coach Jim Harbaugh’s coaching staff for the 2024 season.

Some of the biggest names were already known as the hirings of offensive coordinator Greg Roman and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and the holdover of special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken.

Roman will be working with passing game coordinator Marcus Brady, quarterbacks coach Shane Day, run game coordinator/tight ends coach Andy Bischoff, wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal, offensive line coach Mike Devlin, and senior offensive assistant Marc Trestman.

Linebackers coach NaVorro Bowman, defensive line coach Mike Elston, defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale, safeties coach Chris O’Leary, senior defensive assistant Rick Minter, defensive assistant Dylan Roney, and defensive quality control Robert Muschamp will work with Minter.

Assistant special teams coach Chris Gould rounds out the group.

Several spots on the coaching roster, including running backs coach, still need to be filled.

