Chargers S Alohi Gilman: Something has to change

The Chargers lost a game by one score for the fifth time this season on Sunday while allowing Packers quarterback Jordan Love to set a career-high in passing yards, but questions about defensive changes were slapped away by head coach Brandon Staley after the game.

Staley told reporters after the 23-20 loss to stop asking him if he will give up defensive play-calling duties because it won't happen and that people should "stop making it about one unit" because the Chargers lost because they fell short in all phases of the game. That's not wrong and it's not all that comforting for a team that is now 4-6 after advancing to the playoffs last season.

While Staley was defiant when it came to the status quo, safety Alohi Gilman feels like the Chargers can't keep doing the same thing and expecting different results.

"We just fed up," Gilman said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. "Something's got to change."

The Chargers host the Ravens next Sunday night and another loss would push them further to the fringes of the playoff chase in the AFC. It would also likely push them closer to the kinds of sweeping changes that will leave the Chargers looking very different when they get back to work for the 2024 season.