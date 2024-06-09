Chargers aim to play like it's 1999

PONTOTOC – It’s only June, but Drew Tyler has a really good feeling about his Oxford basketball team. In fact, he drew a comparison to one of the best teams he’s had in 27 years of leading the Chargers.

“I think we may be as athletic as my 1999 team,” he said. “We’ve definitely got to polish up some of our basketball skills. It’s a young group, but to know that we’re really athletic and we can do some things on the defensive end that we haven’t done in a long time, it’s a good feeling.”

That ’99 team reached the Class 4A state finals, losing to T.L. Weston. The Chargers were huge in the post that year, with 6-foot-10 John Gunn and 6-6 Anthony Ball. This year’s squad has Adam Tyson, a 6-8 junior who has an offer from Ole Miss.

The 1999 Chargers also featured strong guard play. The current group is led by senior Jay Burt, who is the only other returning starter besides Tyson.

Oxford also has an athletic wing in junior Collin Flanigan, and it can count on good 3-point shooting from sophomore Miles Bledsoe, senior James Desler and senior Grant Young.

“This group that I have in house, they live in the gym, they play together, work together, live together,” Tyler said. “Knowing what we graduated, it’s a good feeling to know what we’ve got coming up.”

The biggest loss from last year was D.J. Davis, a Daily Journal All-Area first-team selection who averaged 23 points per game. Tyson averaged 11 points and 8.5 rebounds last season, and he’ll get solid help inside from 6-2 sophomore Cori Johnson.

Both Tyson and Johnson were absent for Thursday’s summer league play. Despite that, Oxford knocked off Corinth 40-33, with Bledsoe draining three straight 3-pointers in the waning minutes.

“We just take it and do what we can do without them,” Burt said. “When we’ve got them, there’s a lot of stuff we can do with them, and there’s a lot of stuff we can do without them when they’re not here.”

Once all the pieces are back together, the Chargers should be a big factor in 7A next season.

“When we do have everybody,” Burt said, “we might make it to state this year.”