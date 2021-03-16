Chargers agree to three-year deal with Steelers OL Matt Feiler

MMA Weekly

UFC officials are on the search for a new opponent for Anthony Birchak after Johnny Eduardo had to withdraw from their UFC Vegas 22 bout. Eduardo had been planning to make his return to the Octagon for the first time in nearly two years.The UFC Vegas 22 bout was nixed after Eduardo had visa issues, according to an initial report by MMA Fighting. Having joined the UFC ranks nearly a decade ago, Eduardo has fought sporadically for the promotion. He's competed just seven times under the UFC banner, most recently losing to Nathaniel Wood in June of 2018. He had hoped to make his return opposite Birchak, but now the fight promotion is trying to line up his replacement. Birchak made his return to the UFC in 2020 after four years of fighting outside the promotion. He lost his return bout to Gustavo Lopez, so has been anxious to get back in the cage and get a victory.