Chargers agree to three-year deal with Steelers OL Matt Feiler
The Chargers have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with former Steelers offensive lineman Matt Feiler, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The deal is worth $21 million, which is an average of $7 million per year. This move comes after the Chargers also agreed to a deal with ex-Packers center Corey Linsley, arguably the top center in free agency – and maybe the best center in football. Feiler started 40 games for the Steelers since joining them in 2016, including 29 games in the last two seasons