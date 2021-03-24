Chargers agree to terms with LB Kyler Fackerell

The Los Angeles Chargers have added depth at outside linebacker.

According to the Chargers’ official website, the club has reached an agreement with Kyler Fackrell.

The former Green Bay Packers 2016 third-round pick has generated 127 combined tackles, 20.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and interception in his 73 career games, 18 of which he has started.

The Utah State product’s breakout season was in 2018 with the Packers when he set a single-season high with 10.5 sacks. In 2019, Fackrell signed with the New York Giants and provided 4.0 sacks and a 46-yard interception returned for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 11, 2020.

In 2020, the Chargers had 7.5 sacks from defensive end Joey Bosa to lead the team. Fellow defensive end Uchenna Nwosu had 4.5. Fackrell’s 4.0 with the Giants would have been good enough for third-best for Los Angeles last season.

Fackrell gives the Chargers an experienced pass rusher as they revamp the defense with new coach Brandon Staley and defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill.