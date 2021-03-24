The Chargers agreed to terms with outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell on Wednesday, the team announced.

Fackrell, 29, played 12 games last season with the Giants, starting nine. He totaled 34 tackles, four sacks, a forced fumble, two pass breakups and returned an interception 46 yards for a pick-six.

He originally entered the NFL as a third-round selection of the Packers in 2016. Fackrell spent four seasons in Green Bay.

He has appeared in 73 games with 18 starts, recording 127 tackles, 20.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Fackrell set a single-season career high with 10.5 sacks with the Packers in 2018.

Chargers agree to terms with Kyler Fackrell originally appeared on Pro Football Talk