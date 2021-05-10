Chargers agree to terms with Christian Covington

The Chargers are adding another player to their defensive line.

Defensive tackle Christian Covington has agreed to terms with Los Angeles, according to his agent David Canter.

Covington spent last season with the Bengals, starting 14 of the 16 games he played. He was on the field for 53 percent of the team’s defensive snaps, recording 39 total tackles. Covington played for the Cowboys in 2019, picking up a sack, three QB hits, and four tackles for loss in 16 games with six starts.

Houston selected Covington in the sixth round of the 2015 draft. He set a career high with 3.5 sacks in 2018.

