Chargers add recently-waived WR K.J. Hill to practice squad

Not even 24 hours after being waived, wide receiver K.J. Hill was back.

The Chargers re-signed him to their practice squad, according to Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed.

Hill was briefly let go of for Los Angeles to make room for wideout/return specialist Andre Roberts, who was signed to the 53-man roster on Thursday.

Hill was the team’s primary punt returner, but the second-year player amassed just 6.8 yards on six returns through the first six games.

Despite losing his spot to Roberts, Hill’s special teams ability and insurance in case an injury occurred was still coveted by the Bolts.

Since 2020, Hill has ten catches for 103 yards while returning 18 punts for 124 yards and five kicks for 57 yards.