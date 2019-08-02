Chargers add a pair of offensive linemen

The Chargers have brought a couple of new offensive linemen into training camp.

The team announced on Friday afternoon that they have claimed Larry Allen Jr. off of waivers and signed Jamar McGloster as a free agent.

Allen signed with his father’s former team in Dallas as an undrafted free agent earlier this year, but the Cowboys let him go in order to make room for linebacker Justin Phillips. Allen played his college football at Harvard.

McGloster has spent time with the 49ers, Lions and Raiders since going undrafted out of Syracuse in 2018.

Linebacker Tre’von Johnson and offensive lineman Cole Toner were waived with injury designations to make space for the new linemen.