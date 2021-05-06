Chargers add Kemon Hall as a waiver claim

The Cowboys waived four players on Wednesday and three of them found new homes on Wednesday.

Cornerback Kemon Hall was part of that trio. He was claimed off of waivers by the Chargers.

Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton landed with the Buccaneers and cornerback Saivion Smith was claimed by the Seahawks. Defensive tackle Walter Palmore is the only member of the group to clear waivers.

Hall was undrafted out of North Texas in 2019 and signed with the Chargers. He wound up being cut and spent time with the Vikings and Saints before landing on the Cowboys practice squad. He had 121 tackles, two tackles for loss, six interceptions, and two interception returns for touchdowns while in college.

The Chargers drafted cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. in the second round and have Michael Davis, Chris Harris, and Tevaughn Campbell back from last season.

