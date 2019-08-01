Chargers add Dee Liner to defensive line

The Chargers wanted to add a new defensive lineman to their roster and they settled on one with the right name for the job.

The team announced the signing of Dee Liner on Thursday. Tight end Daniel Helm was waived to open a spot on the roster.

While Liner has the moniker for the position, he hasn’t been able to find his way into any regular season action. He signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent last year, but failed to make the team after appearing in three preseason contests. Liner also had a stint with the Titans this year that ended when he was waived in May.

Liner joins the Chargers in time to take part in the team’s joint practices with the Rams on Thursday and Saturday.