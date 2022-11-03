Chargers add Austin Ekeler to practice report with abdomen injury

The Chargers had three additions to their practice report Thursday, including running back Austin Ekeler.

Ekeler has an abdomen injury that limited him. It was his first appearance on the practice report this season.

He has played all seven games this season and has 137 touches for 737 yards and eight touchdowns.

Offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes (quad) was limited and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin) a non-participant Thursday after neither was on the report Wednesday.

Tight end Donald Parham (hamstring) did not practice a day after being a full participant.

Receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) remained out of practice, and so, too, were outside linebacker Chris Rumph II (knee), defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (back), kicker Dustin Hopkins (right hamstring) and receiver Mike Williams (ankle).

