Chargers add Austin Ekeler to the practice report with a hip injury

The Chargers added running back Austin Ekeler to the practice report Thursday with a hip injury. Ekeler did not practice.

The Chargers are coming off their bye week.

It was only the third missed practice for Ekeler this season. He sat out the first two practices before the season opener with a hamstring injury. He returned to a limited practice Sept. 10 and was listed as questionable but played 47 snaps.

Ekeler was on the report with an ankle injury in Week 3 and Week 5 but did not miss any practice time or have a designation.

He has played all six games, with 100 touches for 598 yards and seven touchdowns.

Linebacker Drue Tranquill (chest) remained limited Thursday.

Safety Nasir Adderley (hip) and receiver Mike Williams (knee) were full participants.

