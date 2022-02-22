Chargers add another weapon for Justin Herbert in Daniel Jeremiah’s second mock draft

In NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah’s first mock draft, the Chargers took Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning.

In his second one, Los Angeles addresses the same side of the ball but goes in a different direction by getting Justin Herbert another weapon in Ohio State’s Chris Olave, the San Diego native.

The Chargers have a solid WR corps (they need to re-sign pending free agent Mike Williams) but they lack a big-time deep threat. Olave would be a perfect fit.

This offseason, the defensive line, right tackle and cornerback position are arguably the most pressing needs for L.A. Still, the team could be aggressive in free agency to fulfill them, giving them flexibility in the first round.

Mike Williams’ future with the Chargers is currently up in the air, as he waits to see if he will be franchise tagged, re-signed to a long-term contract, or let go of to test the market.

Regardless, even if Williams is brought back, the wide receiver room is still lacking a true field-stretcher, something that Olave would bring to the table.

In his senior season in 2021, Olave enjoyed his most productive campaign, finishing with 65 catches, 936 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

Olave shows the good route running and savvy to consistently separate and make himself an open target and the top-end speed to win vertically, with ball skills to reel in everything thrown his way.