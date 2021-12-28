Chargers add 4 players to COVID-19 list, remove 5

As the COVID-19 outbreak on the Chargers continues to develop, the team placed four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday afternoon.

The following players were officially added:

LS Matt Overton

K Dustin Hopkins

OT Trey Pipkins

CB Davontae Harris

Five players came off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, with those being:

DL Justin Jones

EDGE Chris Rumph

QB Chase Daniel

OL Senio Kelemete

KR/PR Andre Roberts

The Chargers currently have 14 active-roster players, with the most notables being Joey Bosa, Corey Linsley, Mike Williams, Nasir Adderley, and Michael Davis. However, there’s a chance they could play this weekend, given the new guidelines.

The NFL and the NFL Players Association on Tuesday adopted the new Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention guidelines that would reduce the quarantine time to five days from 10 days for all players, including those who are unvaccinated, if they are asymptomatic.