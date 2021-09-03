Chargers activate Ryan Smith from COVID-19 list, cut Kemon Hall

The Chargers activated cornerback Ryan Smith from the COVID-19 reserve list Friday. They waived defensive back Kemon Hall in a corresponding move.

Smith went on the COVID-19 list on Aug. 20.

He joined the Chargers in March, signing a one-year deal. He played 78 percent of the special teams snaps for the Buccaneers in the regular season in 2020 and made four tackles.

Smith entered the NFL as a fourth-round selection of the Bucs in 2016 and has 117 tackles, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception in five seasons.

The Chargers claimed Hall off waivers from the Cowboys on May 6.

Hall went undrafted out of North Texas in 2019 and signed with the Chargers. He wound up being cut and spent time with the Vikings and Saints before landing on the Cowboys’ practice squad. He had 121 tackles, two tackles for loss, six interceptions, and two interception returns for touchdowns while in college.

