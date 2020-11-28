Chargers activate RB Austin Ekeler ahead of Bills meeting

The Bills will be facing a starting running back in Week 12.

Ahead of their visit to Bills Stadium, the Los Angeles Chargers (3-7) have activated running back Austin Ekeler off of their injured reserve list on Saturday.

Ekeler has been out since Week 4 with a hamstring injury. Earlier this season, Ekeler averaged 5.1 yards per carry. He has yet to score a rushing touchdown this season.

Ekeler has 17 catches for 144 receiving yards this season as well.

Related