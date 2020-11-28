Chargers activate RB Austin Ekeler ahead of Bills meeting
The Bills will be facing a starting running back in Week 12.
Ahead of their visit to Bills Stadium, the Los Angeles Chargers (3-7) have activated running back Austin Ekeler off of their injured reserve list on Saturday.
Ekeler has been out since Week 4 with a hamstring injury. Earlier this season, Ekeler averaged 5.1 yards per carry. He has yet to score a rushing touchdown this season.
Ekeler has 17 catches for 144 receiving yards this season as well.
Related
Who the Bills protected on their practice squad for Week 12
Chargers vs. Bills: Final Friday injury reports
What could the Bills offensive line look like without Cody Ford?
Mitch Morse to start at center for Bills vs. Chargers