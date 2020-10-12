Chargers activate playmakers DE Joey Bosa, WR Mike Williams vs. Saints

I don’t want to speculate, but this is the end of Joey Bosa’s workout. There is a 👍🏻 at the end. pic.twitter.com/WhexoTRkRq — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 12, 2020





The Los Angeles Chargers are bringing all hands on deck for their “Monday night Football” game with the New Orleans Saints, including a pair of first-round draft picks: defensive end Joey Bosa and wide receiver Mike Williams are active for Week 5 after being listed as questionable to play on the injury report.

Bosa might be the best player on L.A.’s roster when healthy, but he’s been managing a flurry of injuries including knee, ankle, and triceps muscle issues. He’s bagged 43 sacks in 53 regular season games and should be a huge challenge for Saints left tackle Terron Armstead, but Armstead has handled players of his caliber before, including his big-name brother Nick with the 49ers.

With few pass-rush threats surrounding Bosa (his usual tag-team partner at the left end spot, Melvin Ingram, is on injured reserve) the Saints can commit more resources to tracking Bosa if he lines up at different spots across the Chargers defensive front.

Williams is the one to watch against the Saints defense. Memorably described on the Saints Twitter Podcast as “a rich man’s Brandon Coleman” for his ability to chip in just a few significant catches per game, Williams has averaged just 2.5 receptions per game in his NFL career against an astounding 42.3 receiving yards per game. He hasn’t hit paydirt yet in 2020, but he’s exactly the sort of touchdown threat the Saints defense has let slip past them at times. He’ll be playing through a hamstring injury.

