Chargers activate Nasir Adderley off COVID-19 list, waive six

The Chargers have made several moves to reduce their roster to 80 players for Tuesday’s deadline.

The team announced long snapper Ryan Langan, receiver Austin Proehl, tight end Matt Seybert, and offensive tackle Kyle Spalding have all been waived. Linebacker Damon Lloyd and defensive lineman Chris Okoye were also waived with an injury designation.

Los Angeles cut six to make room for safety Nasir Adderley, who was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Adderley is entering his third season. The Chargers selected him in the second round of the 2019 draft and he’s since appeared in 19 games. He started 14 last season, recording 69 total tackles, three passes defensed, an interception, and a fumble recovery.

