Wide receiver Mike Williams will be available for the Chargers when they take on the Broncos this Sunday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that Williams has been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list. He was placed on the list on Christmas and has been able to make a quicker return to action than originally expected thanks to the NFL’s decision to cut quarantine time after a positive test from 10 to five days.

Williams has 64 catches for 964 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

The Chargers also got a starter back on the defensive side of the ball by activating cornerback Michael Davis. He has 43 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and an interception in 12 starts this season.

With Williams and Davis back on the active roster, the Chargers are down to nine players on their reserve list.

Chargers activate Mike Williams, Michael Davis from COVID reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk