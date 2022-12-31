Joey Bosa is back.

The Chargers pass rusher appeared in only three games this season before a groin injury resulted in his placement on injured reserve. He has been activated for the Week 17 game against the Rams.

To create a roster spot for Bosa, the Chargers waived veteran running back Sony Michel.

Michel appeared in 10 games this year. He last played in Week 11.

The Chargers are getting healthy at the right time. If they stay that way, they can be a dangerous opponent in the playoffs.

Chargers activate Joey Bosa, waive Sony Michel originally appeared on Pro Football Talk