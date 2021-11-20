Chargers activate Joey Bosa, Drue Tranquill off reserve/COVID-19 list

The Chargers have activated edge defender Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill off the reserve/COVID-19 list, which means the two will play on Sunday against the Steelers.

Bosa, who is unvaccinated, was listed as a close contact earlier this week, which meant that he had to test negative every day. Meanwhile, Tranquill was placed on the list last week and missed the game against the Vikings.

As for the other two on the COVID-19 list, defensive tackles Jerry Tillery and Christian Covington were not activated and will not play tomorrow night.

Therefore, Los Angeles is likely to be without Tillery, Covington and Linval Joseph, who is currently doubtful with a shoulder injury.

Breiden Fehoko was signed to the active roster earlier this week. Forrest Merrill and Andrew Brown were also promoted from the practice squad to add some reinforcements.

Furthermore, cornerback Kiondre Thomas was elevated from the practice squad.