Chargers activate five players off COVID-19 reserve list

Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones (93) celebrates after stopping New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley on a third down run in the first half at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 12. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers activated five players off the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday, including starting defensive lineman Justin Jones.

They also added four players to the list, including kicker Dustin Hopkins, long snapper Matt Overton and cornerback Davontae Harris, who started Sunday against Houston.

The moves left the team with 18 players — 14 on the active roster and four on the practice squad — on the COVID list.

Also activated Tuesday were backup quarterback Chase Daniel, kick returner Andre Roberts, rotational edge rusher Chris Rumph II and reserve offensive lineman Senio Kelemete.

Chargers quarterback Chase Daniel passes against the Seattle Seahawks during a preseason game on Aug. 28 in Seattle. (Elaine Thompson / Associated Press)

Backup offensive tackle Trey Pipkins III was also added to the list.

In a decision that could significantly impact the Chargers’ roster for their game Sunday, the NFL and NFLPA agreed Tuesday to shorten the isolation period to five days for all players who test positive for the virus, regardless of vaccination status.

Rejoining the team is contingent on the player being asymptomatic or at least demonstrating that symptoms are improving after the five-day period.

The previous isolation time was 10 days.

Under the former guidelines, the Chargers on Monday ruled out wide receiver Mike Williams, cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and safety Nasir Adderley for Sunday, when they host Denver at SoFi Stadium.

The new protocols now mean each could play if the symptom specifications are met.

Among the other Chargers still on the COVID list are edge rusher Joey Bosa, center Corey Linsley, cornerback Michael Davis, wide receiver Jalen Guyton and safety Alohi Gilman.

With Overton going on the list, the Chargers signed veteran long snapper Beau Brinkley to their practice squad. Brinkley spent nine seasons with Tennessee before appearing in three games this year for Arizona.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.