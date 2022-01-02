Chargers activate eight players from reserve/COVID

Charean Williams
·1 min read
The Chargers activated eight players from the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday.

Safety Nasir Adderley, safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., cornerback Davontae Harris, kicker Dustin Hopkins, tackle Storm Norton, long snapper Matt Overton and tackle Trey Pipkins III are back on the 53-player roster.

The team also elevated linebacker Cole Christiansen and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements for Sunday’s game.

Linebacker Kenneth Murray and tight end Jared Cook remain on the COVID-19 reserve list and will miss the game against the Broncos.

Chargers activate eight players from reserve/COVID originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

